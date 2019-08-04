Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption Coastguard rescue teams and an RNLI lifeboat were called out to assist

A coastguard rescue helicopter has airlifted 15 crew members from a fishing vessel off Shetland.

The 30m vessel, Coelleira, made a distress call after running onto rocks at Vee Skerries near Papa Stour, at about 01:30.

The RNLI Aith lifeboat was called out, along with Sumburgh and Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Teams.

None of the crew appear to be injured and they are being cared for by the Fisherman's Mission.

A Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) emergency towing vessel has been sent to the scene.

The MCA has said no pollution problems have been reported.