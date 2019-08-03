Biker injured in Aberdeenshire crash with SUV
- 3 August 2019
A biker has been injured in a crash involving an SUV in Aberdeenshire.
The collision was on the B9170 between Oldmeldrum and Methlick.
Police have closed the road while the emergency services deal with the incident.
Paramedics have been treating the motorbike rider at the scene.