Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Shetland.

Tracey Walker, 40, was found outside a house in the Ladies Drive area of Lerwick at 02:05 on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man and a woman, 27, have been charged in connection with the death and are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Ms Walker's family said they were still coming to terms with their loss.