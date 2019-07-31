Image caption The house was destroyed in the blast

A woman injured in a suspected gas explosion at her house in Brae in Shetland on Tuesday has died.

The 84-year-old was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick following the blast, which happened at about 14:15.

Police said she died in hospital on Tuesday evening.

Her teenage grandson was also in the house at the time of the blast and has been receiving treatment to minor injuries.

Ch Insp Lindsay Tulloch, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the lady's family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

"Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances."

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."