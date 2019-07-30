House destroyed in Shetland village explosion
- 30 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A house has been destroyed by a suspected gas explosion in Shetland.
Two people are understood to have been treated by emergency services but it was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.
The blast happened just after 14:00 in the village of Brae on Mainland.