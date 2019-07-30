NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman's death in Shetland treated as suspicious

  • 30 July 2019

The death of a woman whose body was found in Shetland in the early hours is being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to the Ladies Drive area of Lerwick at 02:05 and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialist officers from the major investigations team are also in the area as inquiries continue.

A police spokesman said officers had been speaking to a number of witnesses and there would be a large police presence over the coming days.

