A bus driver has been airlifted to hospital after his coach came off the road and crashed in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A96 between Huntly and Cairnie at about 19.30. No passengers were on board the bus, operated by RS Coaches, at the time.

The 60-year-old driver was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The A96 remains closed in both directions.