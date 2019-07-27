Image copyright Getty Images

A visit by Prince Charles to Shetland has been cancelled after a technical issue with his plane arose.

The prince, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, had been due to visit Old Scatness Broch and Iron Age Village and meet representatives from the Shetland Amenity Trust.

He was also expected to attend a clean-up at West Voe beach.

He was then planning to head onto Scalloway to the isles' NAFC Marine Centre to meet students and staff.

Technical issues

Prince Charles had been due to speak to Amenity Trust members and hear about some of their initiatives, including Shetland Wool Week.

In a post on Facebook, the trust said it was hopeful it would be able to reschedule the visit.

It read: "Unfortunately the Duke is unable to visit Shetland today as planned due to technical issues.

"He is very disappointed not to be coming and we are keen to work with his team to reschedule his visit later in the year.

"Thank you for all of your support and sorry if this has disrupted your plans for the day."