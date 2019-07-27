Aberdeen shopping centre roof sealed off in police incident
- 27 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have sealed off the roof of a shopping centre in Aberdeen following reports of an incident.
Officers cordoned off the area on the Bon Accord Shopping Centre on George Street following an alert in the early hours.
A Bon Accord spokeswoman said the centre was open apart from the roof garden.
Police said investigations were ongoing.