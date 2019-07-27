NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen shopping centre roof sealed off in police incident

  • 27 July 2019
Police have sealed off the roof of a shopping centre in Aberdeen following reports of an incident.

Officers cordoned off the area on the Bon Accord Shopping Centre on George Street following an alert in the early hours.

A Bon Accord spokeswoman said the centre was open apart from the roof garden.

Police said investigations were ongoing.

