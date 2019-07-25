Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption Sandy Stuart, left, died earlier this month, and Brett Hunt resigned

A by-election for two vacant council seats in Aberdeen's Bridge of Don will be held in October.

The SNP's Sandy Stuart, 68, died earlier this month.

This was followed by the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.

Aberdeen City Council said the by-election would be held on Thursday 3 October. The formal notice of poll will be published in August, inviting nominations.