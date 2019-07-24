NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Plans for more than 500 homes on outskirts of Aberdeen

  • 24 July 2019

Plans have been submitted for more than 500 homes on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Developers Cognito Oak are seeking permission in principle for houses to the east of the A92 Ellon road at Cloverhill, Bridge of Don.

It includes affordable provision with community and sports facilities.

The company is also proposing a number of the homes be powered by hydrogen fuel cells, in a pilot scheme to further develop the technology for residential schemes.

