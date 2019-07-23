Boys, 13, charged over Peterhead assault seen on social media
- 23 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two boys have been charged following an assault on another youngster in Aberdeenshire which was shown on social media.
Police Scotland said the 13-year-olds were arrested and charged in connection with the incident in Peterhead.
They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.
Sgt Alex Carle said: "Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family."