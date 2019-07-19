Image caption The raids were carried out in 2017

Two people have been found guilty of animal welfare offences after a raid at what is believed to have been Scotland's largest puppy farm.

Scottish SPCA officers and police had swooped on the farm near Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, in November 2017.

Scores of dogs and puppies, as well as rabbits and ferrets, were seized.

Frank James, 54, and Michelle Wood, 30, were on trial charged with causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate care and treatment.

The pair were found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Image caption Police Scotland helped Scottish SPCA officers in the raid

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports.

The Scottish SPCA had carried out the operation with Police Scotland using warrants obtained under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006 (Scotland).