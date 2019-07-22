Renovation of historic Provost Skene's House in Aberdeen begins
Work on Aberdeen's historic Provost Skene's House - housing a Hall of Heroes celebrating famous names - is due to get under way.
The regenerated 16th Century building is intended to be the centrepiece of the Marischal Square office complex.
Footballing legend Denis Law - born and raised in the Granite City - will be among those honoured.
The renovation is expected to take a year, followed by 12-week fit-out, with a planned opening in autumn 2020.
The council's in-house building team will carry out the renovation.
The line-up for the Hall of Heroes came after nearly 2,000 people voted in a public poll.
Former Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Aberdeen-born singer Annie Lennox are among others to be honoured.
The Hall of Heroes
- Stage and screen: Scotland the What? and Annie Inglis
- Music: Annie Lennox and Dame Evelyn Glennie
- Sport: Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson
- Wordsmiths: Stuart MacBride and Bishop William Elphinstone
- Science: Dugald Baird and May Baird