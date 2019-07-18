Image copyright Ness of Brodgar Image caption The decorated stone was discovered on Monday

Archaeologists have uncovered what they describe as a "stunning example" of Neolithic decorate stone in Orkney.

The notch-marked slab was discovered at Ness of Brodgar, the location of a well-preserved and sophisticated complex of stone buildings.

The site was built and occupied by people more than 5,000 years ago.

Archaeological excavations began at Ness of Brodgar more than 15 years ago and the site covers an area of about six acres (2.5 ha).

Image copyright Ness of Brodgar Image caption The stone was found at Ness of Brodgar

The decorated stone was found on Monday, followed by further discoveries of smaller carved stones during the rest of the week.

Painted stonework and tools are among other previous finds made at Ness of Brodgar.

The site forms part of the Heart of the Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site.

Image copyright Ness of Brodgar Image caption Smaller decorated stone have also been found