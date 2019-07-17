Body of missing pensioner Jim Scott found on Rousay
- 17 July 2019
The body of a missing pensioner has been found on the Orkney island of Rousay after an air and sea search.
Jim Scott. who was 80 and had dementia, had gone missing on Monday.
Dr Scott, a retired university lecturer, was one half of Scott Graphics with his late wife, artist Sheila Scott.
The pair were responsible for a series of intricate mosaic pictures that can be seen in many public buildings in Orkney including Kirkwall Airport.