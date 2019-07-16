Image caption The incident was at Asda in the Longside Road area of Peterhead

Emergency services have been called to what is believed to be a serious industrial accident at a Peterhead supermarket.

Police said the "industrial incident" happened in the the Longside Road area.

The force said there was no pedestrian or vehicle access to Asda as a result. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Asda said the company was aware of an incident but had no further details.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 12:26 to attend an incident at the Longside Road area in Peterhead.

"Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene."

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said in a statement: "HSE is aware of an incident at Asda in Peterhead and is currently liaising with Police Scotland."