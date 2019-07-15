Man charged over sexual assault in Elgin
- 15 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged over a sexual assault in Elgin.
Police had appealed for information over an incident involving a 33-year-old woman in the Doocot Park area, near North Street in the Moray town, on Friday 21 June.
A 25-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the "extensive" inquiry.
Police Scotland said he was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.