Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Doocot Park area, near North Street in Elgin

A man has been charged over a sexual assault in Elgin.

Police had appealed for information over an incident involving a 33-year-old woman in the Doocot Park area, near North Street in the Moray town, on Friday 21 June.

A 25-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the "extensive" inquiry.

Police Scotland said he was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.