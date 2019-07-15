Woman pulled from water in Lerwick by coastguard
- 15 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman was rescued from the water in Lerwick, Shetland, on Sunday.
The town's lifeboat and coastguard team, and another from Sumburgh were sent to the scene, near Tesco, at about 14:00.
A member of the Sumburgh team got into the water and brought the woman ashore.
She was handed over to the ambulance service. Her condition is not known.