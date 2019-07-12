Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption Brett Hunt works in the oil and gas industry

An Aberdeen councillor who works abroad has resigned.

Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt has written to the local authority's chief executive Angela Scott informing her of his decision.

In 2017 after being elected, Mr Hunt had insisted he was still able to carry out his duties despite increasing commitments to his job overseas.

The SNP's Sandy Stuart, 68, who also represented the Bridge of Don, died on Wednesday night.

No by-election date has yet been set.