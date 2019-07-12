Four taken to hospital after Aberdeen mail depot 'incident'
- 12 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people were taken to hospital last night after what police have described as an "incident" at a Royal Mail centre in Aberdeen.
The emergency services were called to the site at Wellington Circle in Altens at about 18:30 on Thursday.
Police Scotland said all four people who became unwell were later released from hospital.