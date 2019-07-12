NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Four taken to hospital after Aberdeen mail depot 'incident'

  • 12 July 2019
Royal Mail depot in Aberdeen Image copyright Google

Four people were taken to hospital last night after what police have described as an "incident" at a Royal Mail centre in Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to the site at Wellington Circle in Altens at about 18:30 on Thursday.

Police Scotland said all four people who became unwell were later released from hospital.

