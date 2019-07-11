Image caption Warning signs are being erected

Access to a large section of Aberdeen beach is being closed to the public on safety grounds due to sand erosion.

Aberdeen City Council said the action, from Friday, was needed as an estimated 140,000 tonnes of sand had been displaced by recent storms.

It said "emergency" restrictions were being put in place to limit access to a 500m section of beach where sand levels had fallen dramatically.

The issue has resulted in a large drop forming at the end of promenade steps.

The council said it could also pose a risk for the emergency services if personnel tried to reach people from the promenade.

Councillor John Wheeler, the authority's operational delivery convener, said the situation would be monitored.

'Return naturally'

He said: "We hope the sand will return naturally as the sand levels fluctuate on an almost daily basis.

"We're very aware how popular the beach is, especially now the school summer holidays have just started."

However he explained: "We cannot place residents and visitors in danger."

Temporary signs will be erected warning intended beach users that there is no access. Some may be replaced in the coming weeks with more permanent signs.

Work is ongoing to develop a long-term strategy.