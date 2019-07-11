A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to an address in Clifton Road at about 04:30 where the 59-year-old woman was found dead.

Police Scotland said the death appeared to be a "contained incident" and that there was no threat to the wider community.

Officers remain at the scene and a cordon has been put in place around the property.

Det Insp Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Inquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage.

"I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there is no threat to the wider community. This appears to have been a contained incident."

He added: "There will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation continues. I would like to thank local residents for your patience meantime."