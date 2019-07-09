Police have appealed for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened just after the teenager got off a bus on the A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum Road, near Hillbrae Way, at about 23:00 on Monday.

The small dark-coloured car involved - with two males on board - initially stopped, however the occupants drove off without speaking to the girl.

She was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.

Police said the girl escaped with what were described as minor injuries.

Sgt Andy Ramsay said: "It goes without saying that the outcome of this completely reckless act could have been much worse.

"It is crucial we identify this small, dark-coloured vehicle and extensive enquiries are ongoing in the Newmachar area including reviewing private and public CCTV."