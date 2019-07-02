Image caption Strike action has been called off at Aberdeen airport

A dispute over pay and pensions by some workers at Aberdeen airport has come to an end.

Unite the Union said 60% of its members voted to accept the latest offer from bosses. There was a 98% turnout.

The ballot happened on Monday, after strike action last Thursday and Friday was postponed for more talks to take place.

There has been ongoing action at both Aberdeen and Glasgow airports as part of the dispute.

Strikes at Glasgow airport have been postponed this week for more talks to take place.

Aberdeen airport managing director Steve Szalay said: "We welcome the outcome of the ballot which has seen staff vote to accept the company's offer.

"Together with our staff we now look forward to continuing to focus on delivering for our passengers."