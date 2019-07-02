Image copyright Hub North Scotland Image caption Aberdeen City Council said it was working to address performance issues at Orchard Brae

A series of failings have been identified at an Aberdeen school and nursery for pupils with special needs.

It is claimed some of the practices at Orchard Brae put children at risk.

A report by Education Scotland branded the service "weak in many areas" and highlighted a lack of calm which left some pupils upset.

Aberdeen City Council said it was working to address the performance issues raised.

Questions have been asked about the safe administration of medication, a lack of first aid training for staff, and ineffective procedures to help protect children from harm and neglect

The council has admitted staff shortages have caused problems and said an action plan had been developed.