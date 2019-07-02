Image copyright Reuters Image caption The club hopes the move could help it hit financial targets

Shareholders are set to vote on whether to back Aberdeen FC becoming a private limited company.

Chairman Stewart Milne said last month that changing from a public limited company could unlock £2m of potential investment in the club, as well as making it easier to attract more capital in future.

A circular detailing the proposal was issued to all shareholders.

A vote is now due at a general meeting at Pittodrie on Tuesday afternoon.

As a public limited company, Aberdeen FC is subject to the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

One rule of this states that anyone who, together with associates, has shares which carry 30% or more of the voting rights in a public company has to make an offer to acquire all of the company's issued equity shares.

New stadium

The club said some proposed investors were unwilling to proceed while this rule applied because they did not want to be forced to make an offer for the entire equity share capital.

In April, American businessman Tom Crotty said he would be "open" to increasing his investment in Aberdeen FC.

Crotty recently joined the Pittodrie board and has put £1.3m into the club over the past two years.

The Dons are constructing a new 20,000-seat stadium in Kingsford and could move from Pittodrie by 2023.