St Fergus gas plant workers balloted by Unite
- 1 July 2019
Wood employees at the St Fergus gas plant in Aberdeenshire are to be balloted over industrial action.
The plant near Peterhead processes gas from North Sea installations.
Unite said the dispute related to "safety concerns and attacks on terms and conditions".
The union said a consultative ballot of construction workers overwhelmingly backed moving ahead with the industrial action ballot.