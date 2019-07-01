Firefighters tackle fishing boat blaze in Macduff
- 1 July 2019
A blaze on a fishing boat in Aberdeenshire is being tackled by firefighters.
Four units have been called to the Genesis in Macduff harbour.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised shortly before 09:00.
There have been no reports of any injuries.