Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The accident happened on the A96 near Coachford

A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Police said there were two other "walking wounded" following the collision on the A96 between Huntly and Keith.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a silver Dacia and a grey Volvo at 07:24.

A police spokesman said the road was closed at Coachford and would be for some time.