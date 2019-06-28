Man in court charged with Anthony McGladrigan murder in Cuminestown
28 June 2019
A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 51-year-old man in Aberdeenshire.
Anthony McGladrigan died on Wednesday after an incident in Cuminestown.
Liam Hay, of Aberdeen, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Relatives of Mr McGladrigan earlier said: "Tony was loved, brave and an amazing son, husband, father, brother and exceptional friend. He will be missed every day."