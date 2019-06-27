Second Aberdeen International Airport strike postponed for talks
- 27 June 2019
A four-hour strike planned for Aberdeen International Airport on Friday morning has been postponed for more talks.
The Unite union had planned the action as part of its dispute with AGS Airports over pay and pensions.
A similar walkout between 06:00 and 10:00 on Thursday was previously called off.
There has been ongoing action at both Aberdeen and Glasgow airports as part of the dispute, with Unite members voting against the latest offer.