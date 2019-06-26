Image caption Strike action took place at Aberdeen Airport earlier this month

Planned strike action at Aberdeen International Airport on Thursday has been postponed for more talks.

The dispute is between AGS Airports and the Unite union over pay and pensions.

Members rejected the latest pay offer, and four-hour action was scheduled for the mornings of Thursday and Friday.

An Aberdeen International Airport spokesperson said: "Strike action has been postponed on Thursday 27 June only from 06:00 to 10:00 to allow for further discussions to take place."

There has been ongoing action at both Aberdeen and Glasgow airports as part of the dispute.