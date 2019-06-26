Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council Image caption The closure (in red) is for five days

A section of Stonehaven's beach boardwalk is to close for a week for work on the town's Flood Protection Scheme.

The boardwalk will be closed from Salmon Lane to the harbour from next Monday to Friday.

A contractor will be carrying out work to divert the existing sewer.

Aberdeenshire Council said in a statement: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience."

Stonehaven has been badly affected by severe flooding in the recent past, leading to the evacuation of homes several times.