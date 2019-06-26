Two arrests following death of Cuminestown man
- 26 June 2019
Two men have been arrested after the death of a man who was found injured in Aberdeenshire.
Police were called to an address in the Cuminestown area at about 04:45 in the early hours of Wednesday.
The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died.
Det Insp Gary Winter said: "There will be a significant police presence and activity in the Turriff and Cuminestown areas."
He added: "This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community."