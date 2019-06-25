Offshore catering pay offer accepted by Unite members
- 25 June 2019
A pay deal has been accepted by offshore caterers, a union has announced.
Unite said members had voted to accept the recent pay offer from the Caterers Offshore Trade Association (Cota).
The union said a consultative ballot on a 3% basic pay offer was "overwhelmingly" accepted by 92% of those who took part.
Cota members work on installations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).