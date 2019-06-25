Image copyright RNLI Image caption Kirsty Noble's 'casualty' was actually boyfriend Sam Main

A lifeboat crew member went to the aid of a "dummy" during a training exercise - only to be stunned with a marriage proposal.

The RNLI team in Aberdeen had helped disguise Kirsty Noble's boyfriend Sam Main as the "casualty" during the training at the city's Fishmarket Quay.

When Kirsty went to help, he got up onto one knee and brought out an engagement ring.

He then popped the question - and Kirsty said yes.

That was met with cheering and applause from the entire lifeboat crew.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Sam got onto one knee for the proposal

Kirsty said: "Surprised is an understatement - it was an amazing occasion and to spend it with my best friends was very special."

Sam said: "It was an amazing day and I'm delighted that she said yes.

"A lot of planning went into the day so I'm so happy that it all went to plan.

"I'm really grateful to the whole RNLI team for all their help in making it possible."

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Kirsty said yes to the unexpected offer

Lifeboat coxswain Davie Orr said: "Aberdeen's volunteer lifeboat crew is a very close-knit team.

"We go through the highs and lows of search and rescue missions together.

"We all wish Kirsty and Sam every happiness."