Appeal over trace owner of rhea found in Rothienorman
- 24 June 2019
An appeal has been made to trace owner of a stray rhea found in Aberdeenshire.
The large flightless bird - a distant relation of the ostrich and emu - was found in the Rothienorman area on Sunday.
The Scottish SPCA's Louise Griese said: "The bird has some injuries but otherwise seems in good health."
Anyone with information about the rhea is asked to contact the animal charity on 03000 999 999.