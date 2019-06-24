Image copyright Getty Images

Councillors in Aberdeen are being asked to back the international definition of anti-Semitism.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition was designed to assist law enforcement across Europe.

It defines anti-Semitism as a perception of Jews which may be expressed as hatred directed towards individuals and religious facilities.

Members will vote on Monday on a motion raised by Lord Provost Barney Crockett to support the guidelines.

Mr Crockett explained he wanted to send a message to Aberdeen's Jewish community.

He said of the definition: "In times of crisis we would have that.

"All this is a threat and I think it's a key test of people and their commitment to make sure that every support is given to people that feel in any way threatened by that."

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in the UK in recent years according to incidents recorded by charity the Community Security Trust (CST), which works with the community and with police forces.