Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Elgin.

The incident involving a 33-year-old woman happened in the Doocot Park area, close to North Street in the Moray town at about 01:00 on Friday.

Police Scotland said they wanted to trace a man described as being in his 20s, who was wearing a black hooded top and last seen entering the park.

A cordon has been set up, and extra patrols are to be carried out.