NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Seven people hurt in four-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire

  • 20 June 2019

Seven people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on the A947 Oldmeldrum to Fyvie road shortly before 17:00.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

The road is currently closed with diversions via the A920.