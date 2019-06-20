Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The incident happened in February

A woman has admitted a stabbing attack in an Aberdeen street.

Sarahjane Massie, 36, admitted stabbing Gary Bramhill, 41, to the danger of his life in George Street in February.

Co-accused George Hanratty, 34, admitted assaulting Mr Bramhill to his injury by punching and kicking him in the head and body.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Mulholland deferred sentence until August for background reports and remanded both in custody.

Police found the victim lying on the pavement bleeding heavily from facial injuries and a puncture wound to his chest.

Both accused, who were described as prisoners, have previous convictions for violence.