Image copyright PA

An Aberdeen casino that has been operating for 12 years has closed down, it has been announced.

Soul Casino's owner Granite Rock Casino Ltd said a "shift in the late night entertainment culture in the city" was to blame for the decision about the Union Street venue.

It is not yet known how many jobs are affected.

Granite Rock Casino said the closure came with a "heavy heart" and that the decision was "not made lightly".

Image copyright Soul

The company said: "We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the long serving management and staff for their hard work over the years, and for their recent efforts to keep Soul Casino trading."

It is understood the adjacent Soul Bar will continue to trade.