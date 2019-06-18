The redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery is to open in November, it has been announced.

The gallery - which first opened in 1885 - closed in 2015, and was originally due to reopen in late 2017.

Aberdeen City Council has now said the art venue will reopen to the public on Saturday 2 November.

The redesign of the Schoolhill building - a project now costing £34.6m - was backed by 27 votes to 15 by the council in 2013.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council's culture spokeswoman, said: "The transformation of Aberdeen Art Gallery is a tremendous civic project.

"The countdown to the reopening of one of the city's most-loved buildings has begun. When it reopens, people are sure to fall in love all over again with this beautiful building and the rich collection which belongs to each and every one of us in Aberdeen."

One aim is to host special exhibitions by national and international artists.