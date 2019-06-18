Talks amid ongoing industrial action at Aberdeen International Airport are expected to take place on Tuesday.

The action follows stalled talks between the AGS Airports group and the Unite union over pay and pensions.

Fresh talks are expected to take place in Aberdeen in a bid to avert more industrial action.

The latest four-hour stoppage action is planned for Aberdeen on Thursday 27 June and Friday 28 June, both between 06:00 and 10:00.

There has been ongoing action at both Aberdeen and Glasgow airports as part of the dispute.

Unite members at Glasgow Airport are also set to stage further strikes later this month.

They are planned for 21 June between 08:30 and 14:30, 24 June between 06:00 and 10:00, 26 June between 10:00 and 14:00, 28 June between 09:30 and 13:30, and 30 June between 17:00 and 21:00.