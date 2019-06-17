An 82-year-old man has been jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing two young girls in Moray.

William Farmer, of Elgin, was convicted by a jury of rape and three charges of sexual assault between 1981 and 1993.

The trial was at the High Court in Aberdeen, and Farmer was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

Judge Lord Kinclaven told him he had no other option but to impose a custodial sentence. Farmer has also been placed on the sex offenders register.