Image caption Hamish Cameron made it to the 2019 final which will be broadcast on Friday night

A man who made it to the final of Mastermind for a second time will be shown on TV competing for the title, just hours after his funeral.

Hamish Cameron, 72, competed in the 2019 finale, to be broadcast at 19:30.

The retired IT manager was already ill when the programme was recorded in November. He was diagnosed with cancer in December and he died last week.

His family urged the BBC to proceed with Friday's broadcast, saying it was what he would have wanted.

Mr Cameron, from Elgin in Moray, was a veteran quizzer who first appeared on Mastermind in 1990 while it was hosted by Magnus Magnusson.

Image caption Hamish first appeared on the quiz when Magnus Magnusson asked the questions

He went on to take part in eight series of the show, winning through to the semi-finals in all but one of them and making the final on his last appearance in 2014.

No player in the show's history appeared on Mastermind more often than Mr Cameron, who chalked up 17 appearances.

This year's final was the second he had taken part in.

The BBC said it had considered postponing the broadcast when it emerged the family would be holding Mr Cameron's funeral on the same day.

But as his health deteriorated, Mr Cameron had instructed his family to make sure his final went out even if he was not here to see it.

After the funeral at Rafford Church in Elgin, his wife Edna, children Mairi, Niall and Isla, grandchildren and other family members will gather at his home for the final chance to see him doing what he loved.

Son Niall, a Commonwealth Games table tennis player, told the Press & Journal: "It will be tough to watch.

"When he did the Mastermind final, he said 'if I am not here, make sure the programme still goes out'.

"Hamish wouldn't want us to be sad, but to find the positives.

"It's quite strange timing but, knowing Hamish, he would see the irony in it."

A BBC spokeswoman said: "We are very sad to hear about the passing of Hamish Cameron. He was a fantastic Mastermind contestant and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Mr Cameron's specialist subject for the final was the American artist Mary Cassatt.

The 2019 Mastermind final will be broadcast on BBC2 at 19:30 on Friday 14 June.