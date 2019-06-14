NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Councils in joint bid for prestigious Tour of Britain cycling race

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils are joining forces to bring the Tour of Britain cycling race to the region next year.

It is being recommended that councillors from both authorities approve the move when they consider the proposals later this month.

The event features more than 100 of the world's top cyclists,

This year, Britain's biggest professional cycling race starts in Glasgow in September.

