A man has died after a house fire on the Orkney island of Hoy.

The emergency services were alerted to the fire in the St Colm's Quadrant area of Longhope on Wednesday morning.

Coastguards arranged for a local ferry to take two fire engines from mainland Orkney.

Police Scotland said the fire was extinguished but the body of a man was found inside. There were said to be no apparent suspicious circumstances.