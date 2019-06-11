Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption An explosion caused a fireball

Two teenage boys have been charged after a serious fire at a garage in Aberdeenshire.

Footage shot in Fraserburgh early on Sunday showed an explosion amidst the flames at the garage in the Albert Street and Mid Street area.

Police Scotland said the two 16-year-old boys would be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze after it broke out about midnight on Sunday.

Det Sgt Jamie Sherlock said: "We are grateful to the community for its assistance."